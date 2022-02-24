Blasts heard in border areas, situation remains under control — Crimea’s head

SIMFEROPOL, February 24. /TASS/. Blasts and gunshots have been heard in Crimea’s areas adjacent to the border with Ukraine but law enforcement agencies and the Russian Defense Ministry’s units remain in control of the situation on the peninsula, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said in an address to the region’s residents on Thursday.

"I would like to assure Crimeans that I have full information about developments in border areas where blasts and gunshots have been heard. All services and government bodies continue operations. There is no threat to Crimea and Crimeans at the moment. Law enforcement agencies and the Defense Ministry’s units remain in full control of the situation," Aksyonov pointed out.

Crimea’s head also said that the operation of schools and kindergartens in several districts located "in frontline areas" had been suspended. "However, I repeat that the entire operation, all the activities are taking place on the territory of the neighboring country," Aksyonov said.

He ordered the regional Emergencies Ministry to set up two accommodation centers for potential refugees. The ministry will provide hot meals and basic necessities to these people, Aksyonov added.