Numerous private cars leaving Kiev, TASS correspondent reports

KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Numerous private cars are leaving the Ukrainian capital of Kiev as explosions are being heard in the city, a TASS correspondent reported.

Several fire trucks have arrived at a military base near Kiev’s Borispol Airport.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities, emphasizing that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons.