Kremlin sees no slowdown in communication between Putin, German chancellor

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not think that there has been a slowdown in communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the German leadership after new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz took office, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"It hasn’t been long [since Scholz took office], undoubtedly, the chancellor has a lot of domestic issues to tackle, we can see Western Europe’s frenzy about Ukraine and so on," Peskov pointed out.

According to him, "the parties will hold and maintain direct contact if a need arises." "Germany is one of our main partners in Western Europe and we very much value our relations, we do expect that they will continue to flourish," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Putin has so far held just one telephone conversation with Scholz on January 21, 2021, congratulating him on taking office. The parties also discussed ways to resolve Ukraine’s domestic crisis, the Russian president briefed the German chancellor about Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees. According to the Kremlin, the parties agreed to continue exchanging views on regional and global issues.