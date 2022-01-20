Russian, Venezuelan presidents discuss battle against coronavirus in phone call — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 20./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, including supplies of Russian vaccines, in a phone call with Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported.

The presidents "discussed key issues of Russian-Venezuelan cooperation, the implementation of joint projects in the trade-economic, energy and other spheres," the press service said.

They "emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus infection, including supplies of Russian vaccines to Venezuela," it added.

The press service said that Putin and Maduro had confirmed their commitment to continuing close coordination in international affairs in line with the principles of strategic partnership underlying the relations of the two states.

"Vladimir Putin expressed his unwavering support for the efforts of the Venezuelan authorities towards the strengthening of the sovereignty and ensuring the social and economic development of the country," the Kremlin stressed.

The presidents agreed in their phone call to bolster Russian-Venezuelan contacts at various levels.