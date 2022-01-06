Rioters’ actions in Kazakhstan show terrorism patterns - senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. Peaceful protest cannot be accompanied by looting and violence. The events in Kazakhstan demonstrate the patterns of external terrorist intervention, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky wrote in his Telegram on Thursday.

"Peaceful protest has its own limits and cannot be accompanied by vandalism, arson, looting, intimidation of the population and armed rebellion against the legitimate authorities. And to make matters worse - blocking hospitals and beheading law enforcement officers. We have already witnessed this, including in Syria and Iraq, this is a clear pattern of external terrorist intervention," the official wrote.

Slutsky stressed that the introduction of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces of the CSTO is "the only possible and right way to normalize the situation in Kazakhstan as well as to ensure the general stability in the region." "We cannot accept rampant terrorism and armed aggression on the streets of a fraternal country where many of our compatriots still have their relatives, parents, brothers and sisters," he concluded.