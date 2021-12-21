Putin, Macron express satisfaction over stabilization in Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh during their phone call, the Kremlin press service announced Tuesday.

"During the exchange of opinions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, [both sides] expressed their satisfaction over the stabilization of the situation and efforts being made on the establishment of a peaceful life and the restoration of economic and transport connections in the region. [The sides] noted that Russia and France intend to act synchronously on these matters in the future," the Kremlin said.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities in the region. Russian peacekeepers were deployed on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.