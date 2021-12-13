Russia-Belarus 28 union programs to be implemented across five years

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the tasks of implementing 28 union programs in the next five years will be solved.

In an interview with Turkish television and radio company TRT, which was quoted by the BelTA agency on Monday, Lukashenko recalled that at this stage the Union State of Belarus and Russia faces the task of implementing 28 union programs. "I think that in the next five years we will solve these tasks," the president said.

Lukashenko added that the process of integration of Belarus and Russia will be progressive, not tied to any time frame. "We do not set any deadlines - 2025, 2030, or some other year. We will go step by step, solving problems," Lukashenko said in an interview with the Turkish TV and radio company TRT, quoted by BelTA agency on Monday.

On November 4, 2021, the presidents of Belarus and Russia at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State approved all 28 union programs. The documents have been prepared for the economic integration of the two countries within the framework of the Union State. Union programs are aimed at unifying the laws of the two countries in various areas of the economy, the conditions for business, building common financial and energy markets, transport, as well as common industrial and agricultural policy.