Israeli strikes on Syria pose direct threat to civilian air traffic - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Recurrent Israeli missile strikes on Syrian territory pose a direct threat to civilian air traffic in the country, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov said in an interview with TASS.

"Another alarming moment is the recurrent missile strikes by Israel. They often target even the suburbs of Damascus, and there have been cases when explosions happened directly in the capital’s residential districts. Israeli raids also pose a direct threat to civilian air traffic in the sky over Syria," he said.

The diplomat noted that it would be possible to talk about normalizing the situation in Syria only after the legitimate Syrian authorities have the opportunity to conduct full-fledged anti-terrorist activities throughout the country's sovereign territory, without interference and obstacles from unfriendly external forces.

The ambassador noted that after the last terrorist strongholds were eliminated in the suburbs of Damascus in the summer of 2018, a lot of things in the city have changed for the better, but it is too early to talk about completely returning to a peaceful life. "I have already explained, the terrorist threat has not disappeared, both for the country in general and specifically for Damascus. Let me remind you again about the major terrorist attack in the capital about two weeks ago," Efimov added.