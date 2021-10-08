US seeks to sow discord between Russia, EU to undermine energy interaction, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Washington is trying to sabotage Russian-EU energy cooperation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

"The United States bluntly says that cooperation with Russia is contrary to the interests of Europe's energy security. They want to flat out drive a wedge between us in this area and to whittle down our interdependence," he stressed.

The top diplomat acknowledged Europe's dependence on Russian supplies.

"But we also depend to a large extent on those who buy this gas," he added.

Lavrov also highlighted the fact that Washington "exerted utterly powerful pressure" on Brussels. "Especially under the Trump administration, which directly forced them to abandon Russian pipeline gas, and build terminals to receive American liquefied natural gas instead," he pointed out.