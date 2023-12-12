Russian miners to gain right to sell cryptocurrency as exports

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian miners may gain the right to export cryptocurrency as goods, similar to sale of other export commodities, such as gas, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov said.

"There is such an option and a bill suggesting the use of export of cryptocurrency as a product of mining activities. There exists special legislation for export of gas, for example. Using this example, we have developed a concept for a miner to be able to export the product of what he has mined, meaning cryptocurrency as an export product," he told a roundtable.

Earlier, the Central Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry aligned positions on the issue of cryptocurrencies, including regarding their use in cross-border settlements.