Japan must accept results of World War II to improve relations — intelligence chief

KHABAROVSK, September 6. / TASS /. Tokyo's official acceptance of the results of World War II would be historically fair and make it possible to solve a number of issues between Russia and Japan, Chairman of the Russian Historical Society Sergey Naryshkin, who also heads Foreign Intelligence Service, said at the ‘Khabarovsk Process: Historical Lessons and Contemporary Challenges’ forum.

"It would be historically just for official Tokyo to recognize the results of the Second World War. I am convinced that such a decision would serve as the most solid basis for bringing the development of bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level, making it possible to seek solutions to all issues, including sensitive ones," Naryshkin stated in his video message to the forum’s participants.

However, Naryshkin emphasized that this was not the crucial thing, noting that the forum participants should focus their efforts on addressing citizens and the younger generation.

The ‘Khabarovsk Process: Historical Lessons and Contemporary Challenges’ forum is devoted to one of the pages of World War II, the 1949 Khabarovsk Process, which put an end to the fight. It is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East (Tokyo Tribunal), held in 1946-1948. The forum is supported by the Presidential Grants Foundation.

The Khabarovsk trial refers to judgment over some 12 former servicemen of the Japanese Kwantung Army, accused of creating and using bacteriological weapons.