Kremlin says no plans on the horizon for Putin-Biden dialogue on Afghanistan

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. So far, there are no plans for a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Afghanistan, but Moscow and Washington are maintaining dialogue on the issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"There are no such plans so far. Russia and the US are maintaining contacts as far as exchanging views on how the developments in Afghanistan are unfolding. However, no top-level contacts are planned yet," he clarified.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. The US completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan overnight into Tuesday, ending its 20-year presence in that country.