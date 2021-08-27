Kremlin opposes poster stunt depicting Russia’s Kaliningrad as part of Germany

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin is negative about German election posters that copy 72-year-old leaflets depicting Russia’s Kaliningrad region as part of Germany, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We have seen media reports, and our reaction to that is negative," he pointed out. At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that those leaflets had nothing to do "with the official position of Berlin." "Berlin certainly does not officially question Russia’s territorial integrity. However, it is important to take note of such territorial aspirations that certain German political forces have," Peskov pointed out.

The northern part of what was Germany’s East Prussia became a region of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic after the 1945 Potsdam Conference. The region’s administrative center was renamed to Kaliningrad in 1946.

Germany’s Nordkurier newspaper reported earlier that copies of 1949 posters, which featured a map of Germany prior to World War II, had been pasted up in the streets in the town of Teterow, in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The paper said that the posters were part of an election campaign by the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CDU/CSU) bloc, but a CDU spokesman later denied that the posters belonged to the party.