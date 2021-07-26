Millions of Syrian refugees still stuck abroad and in need of aid, says Russian envoy

DAMASCUS, July 26. /TASS/. About six million Syrian refugees are currently located in other countries, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev reported.

"About six million refugees remain outside Syria, they all are in need of assistance both during their stay in other countries as well as receiving aid while relocating," he noted during a joint meeting of Russian and Syrian interagency coordinating headquarters.

According to the envoy, the return of the refugees will help normalize the situation in Syria, speed up the process of the war-torn country’s recovery, and create favorable living conditions.