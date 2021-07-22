Russia hopes ECHR will have unbiased stance on complaint against Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moscow expects an unbiased and non-politicized stance of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Russia’s interstate complaint against Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We expect the ECHR’s unbiased and non-politicized stance on the Russian complaint as well as a thorough investigation by the court into the files and evidence provided by the plaintiff state," the ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the decision on lodging the complaint is long overdue. "The current situation in Ukraine left Russia no choice but to involve international courts. It concerns discrimination against the Russian-speaking population, including the deprivation of educational rights; persecution of journalists and the media, systematic atrocities perpetrated against residents of Donbass during the so-called anti-terrorist operation deployed by Kiev against its own population, as well as the disastrous consequences of the actions of the Kiev authorities for the population of both Russian border territories, including the water blockade of Crimea, and other states - in connection with the non-closure of the airspace of Ukraine, which led to the disaster of flight MH-17. All the claims against Ukraine contained in the Russian lawsuit are supported by a solid body of evidence that has been accumulated over the years," the ministry said.

"The Russian Federation has all legal grounds to initiate proceedings in the ECHR, since is advocates the European legal order. It forms the basis of the Council of Europe’s value system, and all member states of that organization have a legal interest in maintaining it," the statement says.

"We are calling on the international community to finally pay attention to what is going on in Ukraine. Russia’s complaint to the ECHR is aimed among other things to provide the court with all information on the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian authorities or with their connivance, leading to numerous violations of human rights guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights," according to the statement.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office filed a complaint against Ukraine to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the 2014 events. It is based on Article 33 of the European Convention on Human Rights and concerns the events after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. The complaint is aimed at drawing attention of the European court and the entire world community to blatant and systematic human rights violations by Ukraine’s authorities, force Kiev to stop them, carry out an investigation, hold accountable those guilty and restore peace in Ukraine.