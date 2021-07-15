Russian, Belarusian PMs discuss deeper integration within Union State

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries and further integration within the Union state, Russian Government’s press service said in a statement Thursday.

"The heads of governments reviewed the ongoing issues of the Russian-Belarusian trade and economic cooperation, including the cooperation in industry and energy. A special attention has been paid to the deepening of the integration within the Union State of Russia and Belarus," the statement says.

Besides, the two Prime Ministers discussed the timeframe for the upcoming contacts between the two governments.