Putin emphasizes Russia, US bear special responsibility for global strategic stability

GENEVA, June 16. /TASS/. Both the United States and Russia bear special responsibility for strategic stability in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his summit meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday.

"The United States of America and the Russian Federation bear special responsibility for strategic stability in the world, proceeding at least from the fact that we are the two largest nuclear powers by the amount of ammunition and warheads, by the amount of delivery vehicles and by the level and the quality of modernity of nuclear armaments," Putin said, replying to a TASS question.

"We are aware of this responsibility," the Russian leader said.

"I believe it is obvious for all that [US] President [Joe] Biden made a responsible and, in our view, a completely timely decision on extending the New START Treaty by five years," Putin added.

Putin also announced that an agreement had been reached with the US side to hold consultations between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department on strategic stability and arms control.

"Of course, the issue is what to do next. We agreed that consultations at the inter-agency level will begin under the auspices of the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry. The colleagues at the working level will determine the makeup of delegations, the place of work and how often these meetings will be held," the Russian leader said.

The Russian and US leaders held their summit meeting in Geneva on Wednesday. The summit was proposed by Washington.