Enough efforts being made to look into Ryanair flight incident — Russian deputy UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 28. /TASS/. Enough efforts are being made to look into the Ryanair flight incident, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said at briefing on Friday, when asked if an additional probe needed to be launched.

"From the very beginning, Belarus has been willing to provide everyone with all the necessary information. It is clear from the statements made by the country’s Foreign Minister [Vladimir] Makei. I think that it is more than enough for now," he pointed out.

There was no unanimity among the participants in the closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council over the situation with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Belarus, Polyansky said.

According to the Russian diplomat, the meeting was used as a pretext for the Western nations "to cite their joint statement" about the incident. "I can tell you that, despite what they [Western nations] are saying, there was no unanimity about Belarus’ actions at that meeting," he stressed.

On May 23, a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital of Minsk after a reported bomb threat, which came up empty. One of the flight’s passengers was Roman Protasevich, wanted in Belarus as a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which the Belarusian authorities recognized as an extremist entity. He was detained upon landing. The flight departed later that same day, continuing on to its final destination of Vilnius.