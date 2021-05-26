Moscow urges London to cease destabilizing activity near Russian borders, diplomat says

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia is urging the UK to cease its destabilizing activity near Russian borders and conduct a more sober-minded analysis of the actual challenges the United Kingdom is facing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"On our part, we would like to recommend British strategists to stop the destructive and destabilizing activity near our country’s borders. They know what we are talking about," the diplomat said.

She also commented on the statement by UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace who earlier called Russia the UK’s "number one adversary threat." "We also would like to hope that London has enough political maturity to conduct a more clear-headed analysis of what is going on in the world and take care of the real, not imaginary, challenges to their country," the spokeswoman emphasized.