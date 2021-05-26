West resorted to informational aggression methods long ago, says diplomat

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Western states have crossed the line of simple intervention and influence in the informational and digital space a long time ago, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, there is no longer simple intervention, double standards and influence in the informational sphere. Instead, there is aggression, which could be qualified differently.

"This is aggression in the digital sphere and in cyberspace. We must clearly understand that there will be no pleasantries, no expectation that the situation could develop by some favorable, more pleasant, less turbulent scenario. There should be no doubts about that. We see it from the inside in all directions, and we have informed our embassies about that," Zakharova stated.

"The techniques and methods being used point to informational aggression. You may call it infowars, or classify it. I reiterate, differently, but it has long crossed the line of simple intervention, influence or walking a thin red line, so to speak. Our partners, the ones in the West first and foremost, have crossed the line long ago," she added.

Zakharova noted that this aggression is double-edged: an internal one, within Russia’s jurisdiction, and an external one.