Kremlin sees no intention in EU to get to the bottom of Ryanair incident

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no intention in European states to get to the bottom of the Ryanair plane emergency landing in Minsk, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

According to the spokesman, the incident itself and the Belarusian authorities’ statements that followed "must be an object of some attempt to comprehend and understand what has happened."

He recalled the words of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, "who disclosed that [the bomb threat] came from Switzerland."

"If that is not the case, then somebody will probably debunk it. So far, we’ve heard no rebuttals. So far, we have not even heard any statements regarding the European states’ desire to get to the bottom of this; so far, they have been firing from the hip," Peskov said.

When asked to comment on the Hamas statement, which debunked its involvement in the incident, Peskov said: "Yes, we’ve seen it, we have registered it."

Earlier, Hamas Politburo deputy head Mousa Abu Marzook called Minsk’s allegations of the movement’s involvement in the Ryanair plane incident false and ridiculous. According to Marzook, "the Belarusian Ministry of Transportation’s allegations are totally ungrounded, as well as false and ridiculous," because, since its inception, the movement "only fought against the Israeli occupation.".