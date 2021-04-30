Kremlin: Getting visas at US Embassy Moscow was near impossible even before sanctions feud

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Obtaining visas at the US Embassy in Moscow was already "next to impossible" in 2020, therefore changes in the mission’s operation will not significantly affect this process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes.

"I think that only a handful of Russian citizens were able to obtain a visa at the US Embassy in Moscow during the last year, or maybe a bit more. These visas were next to impossible to get. So, nothing will change on this score," Peskov told journalists, answering a question on whether the Kremlin is anticipating any spillover effects and whether it understands that Russian citizens will now only be able to get US visas overseas.

Meanwhile, Peskov called for finding "the root cause of that tense situation," which takes place in bilateral relations.

"If we rewind this thread of unfriendly steps, it would become apparent, that it all was caused by the unfriendly actions of the US," he underscored.

Earlier on Friday, the US Embassy in Moscow announced that it would cut back the consular services it provides. In particular, it intends to suspend reviewing paperwork for non-diplomatic visas.

On April 15, US President Joe Biden signed an order to impose sanctions against Russia, and expelled 10 Russian diplomats, labelling them intelligence officers. In response, Moscow booted 10 US diplomats and recommended the US Ambassador to head to Washington for consultations. Futhermore, Russia has barred entry to eight former and current senior US officials.