US embassy in Moscow to cut consular staff by 75%

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Russia will reduce consular staff by 75% amid the ban on hiring foreign nationals, the diplomatic mission said on its website on Friday.

"We regret that the actions of the Russian government have forced us to reduce our consular work force by 75%, and will endeavor to offer to U.S. citizens as many services as possible," the statement reads.

The US Embassy in Moscow is also suspending non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel.

"Non-immigrant visa processing for non-diplomatic travel will cease," the message reads.