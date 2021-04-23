Russian senior diplomat, Bolivian ambassador discuss Sputnik V vaccine deliveries

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov held a meeting with Bolivia’s Ambassador Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste in Moscow on Friday, focusing on supply of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to her country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"There was an in-depth discussion on pressing issues of Russian-Bolivian relations in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields," the statement said. "[They] focused attention on cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Bolivia."