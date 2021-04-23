Russian senior diplomat, Bolivian ambassador discuss Sputnik V vaccine deliveries

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov held a meeting with Bolivia’s Ambassador Maria Luisa Ramos Urzagaste in Moscow on Friday, focusing on supply of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to her country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"There was an in-depth discussion on pressing issues of Russian-Bolivian relations in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields," the statement said. "[They] focused attention on cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to Bolivia."
At the meeting, the ambassador handed her credentials to the Russian deputy foreign minister.
On Thursday, the Russian embassy to Bolivia said that the new vaccine deliveries to the country were expected the following week. Bolivia received the first batch of the vaccine in January.