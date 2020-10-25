Putin says US presence in Afghanistan is good for security

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the continuing US troops’ presence in Afghanistan is useful for overall security.

"Initially, we backed US forces’ presence in Afghanistan and earlier voted in favor of a respective UN Security Council resolution. I still believe that US presence in Afghanistan does not run counter to our external interests," Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"On the contrary, when it was announced that the Americans are preparing to withdraw their military contingent - yes, our official position is that maybe this creates additional conditions for a kind of Afghan reconciliation - but I personally think that this creates many risks," Putin said.

"First, we will have to spend more to maintain stability and second, no matter what, still US presence in Afghanistan contributes to stability in the country and their exit creates risks," the Russian leader explained, also noting that the two countries’ special services continued working in this direction. "We view the Americans’ effort in Afghanistan as an anti-terrorist effort," Putin stressed.