Russian communication operators ready for abandonment of roaming with Belarus

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Major Russian communication operators are technically ready for roaming cancellation in the Union State of Russia and Belarus and await positive decisions of Belarusian partners, companies told TASS on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree making possible to fully identify an international call initiated from the territory of the foreign state and completed in the territory of Russia in networks of Russian communication operators and reduce thereby risks of traffic substitution.

Everything is ready for roaming cancellation in technical terms, MTS, Beeline and Tele2 said. The company completed the whole roadmap activities package and waits for Belarusian partners to complete all the required activities, MTS added.