Single voting day over in Russia

KALININGRAD, September 13. /TASS/. Voting on Russia’s single election day on Sunday is over, with polling stations in the westernmost Kaliningrad region being closed at 21:00 Moscow time.

The single voting day is held in Russia on the second Sunday of September. Citizens elect governors and members of regional legislators, city mayors and city legislatures, as well as members of municipal representational bodies. Besides, by-elections to the State Duma, or the lower house of the national parliament, are held in single-seat constituencies.

This year, elections were held at more than 56,000 polling stations.

The early vote was organized on September 11 and 12 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Elections of various levels were held in 83 Russian regions on Sunday, the single voting day, which was preceded by early voting on September 11 and 12. Four regions - the Republic of Tatarstan, the Kursk, Penza, and Yaroslavl regions - elected members of the State Duma. Eleven regions elected their legislatures, and eighteen regions held direct elections of their top officials. Heads of regions were elected by local legislatures in the Nenets and Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Areas.

Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova characterized Sunday’s elections as competitive, open and transparent. According to First Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Gorovoy, no violations capable of impacting the voting outcome were reported during the day.