Russia-China relations reach unprecedented heights, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants in an event dubbed The United Russia - Communist Party of China Dialogue. The president’s message has been published on the Kremlin’s website.

"Russia-China relations have reached unprecedented heights and are rightly viewed as an example of cooperation between countries in today’s world. Efforts by Moscow and Beijing to coordinate steps to resolve pressing global and regional issues contribute to ensuring international security and stability. Dialogue between leading political parties has always been an important element of Russia-China relationship. The United Russia party and the Communist Party of China share their experience in legislative activities and party-building, and work on mutually beneficial cooperation projects in various areas," Putin pointed out.

The Russian president was confident that initiatives developed by the event’s participants would further boost partnership and cooperation between the two countries.