Too late to deal with New START extension after US presidential election - diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. It would be very late to deal with the extension of the Russian-US Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, known as the New START Treaty, after the day of US presidential election, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the National Interest published on Saturday.

"I have no idea how things will unfold in relation to the forthcoming election in the US. No predictions, no expectations. I do think, though, that it would be very late in the process for any administration—including the second Trump administration if he is reelected—to deal with the issue of a new START extension after the day of elections in America," Ryabkov said.

"I think more broadly that the current, almost one-hundred percent watertight anti-Russian bipartisan consensus in the US doesn’t promise much good for this relationship for the future, irrespective of who wins the next election," the high-ranking diplomat added.

The Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START Treaty) entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that seven years after its entry into effect each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, deployed SLBMs and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers and strategic bombers.

The New START Treaty will remain in force for 10 years, until 2021, unless it is replaced before that date by a subsequent agreement on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms. It can also be extended for no longer than 5 years (that is, until 2026) by the parties’ mutual consent.