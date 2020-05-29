Russia will continue granting humanitarian assistance to North Korea, says diplomat

PYONGYANG, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will continue granting humanitarian assistance to North Korea, Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with TASS.

In particular, Moscow will continue medical and food aid to the republic amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said. In the near future it plans to deliver another batch of grain.

"The Russian Federation handed over 5,000 rapid tests to the DPRK. Given the closed borders, we have not provided other medical assistance in recent months, although humanitarian assistance continued - in May, 25,000 tonnes of Russian wheat arrived at the port of Nampho. We expect the next batch of grain to be delivered soon," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that, "despite the absence of cases of the disease, new rapid tests for coronavirus are now relevant in the DPRK."

"In case the border is at least partially ajar, it will require medications used to treat this disease, as well as artificial respirators," Matsegora said.

"Of course the vaccine - when it is created, Russia will be among the first to come to the rescue of Korean friends - I have no doubt about it," he promised.

The Russian diplomat lamented for the fact that "unfortunately, one can’t count on easing the sanctions - the United States and its allies will not allow it, even if half the country gets sick with a coronavirus."

"They will continue demanding the fulfillment of more and more new conditions, while ignoring the people’s sufferings," the Russian ambassador said.