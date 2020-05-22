US unlikely to benefit from pulling out of Open Skies Treaty — Russian senator

In the lawmaker's view, the US president is determined to dismantle the entire mechanism of ensuring global security

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The United States will gain nothing by withdrawing from the Treaty on Open Skies, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Read also Chinese diplomat warns US pullout from Open Skies Treaty to negatively affect security

According to him, the Trump administration’s move is harmful to the US interests so it is hard to understand its logic. "One can only suspect that the US authorities seek to destroy the current world order. The White House has sent another signal to US allies. Will they show unconditional support, like they always do?" Kosachev said. In his view, the US president is determined to dismantle the entire mechanism of ensuring global security. "There is no other way to explain this not only destructive but in many ways clumsy step that the White House has taken," the Russian senator stressed.

Read also Germany to continue to adhere to Treaty on Open Skies