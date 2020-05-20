Moscow views Kiev’s confrontation policy unchanged during Zelensky’s first year in office

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Kiev’s line towards confrontation and whipping up tensions with Moscow remains unchanged, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday on occasion of Vladimir Zelensky’s first year of presidency.

"Kiev’s line towards confrontation and whipping up tensions in relations with Russia has been unchanged," the ministry said. "Ukraine keeps fighting against everything that somehow connects our nations. They continue attacks on the Russian language and culture, distort common history, glorify Nazism and desecrate memorials to Soviet soldiers."