Kremlin ironic about Kiev’s plans to build ‘garden city’ for displaced persons from Crimea

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has responded with irony when asked to comment on the Ukrainian authorities’ plans to build "a garden city" for displaced persons from Crimea in the Kherson region.

"If a dream city is built for anyone in Ukraine, it would only be welcome. As for the Crimeans, five years ago they voted in a referendum to make their dream come true," he told reporters.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced plans to build a "Garden City" in the Kherson Region for displaced persons from Crimea, including over 500 Crimean Tatar families. According to the presidential website, agreements in this regard were reached at Zelensky’s meeting with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kiev on February 3.