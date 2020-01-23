Russia urges Council of Europe to react to Ukrainian disinformation bill

PARIS, January 23. /TASS/. The Permanent Representation of Russia to the Council of Europe is calling on the organization to react to a new Ukrainian bill on disinformation, the mission’s Twitter informed on Thursday.
"We urge the #CouncilofEurope to react to another initiative in Ukraine which aims at limiting the freedom of expression," the message states.
Earlier, Ukrainian Minister of Culture Vladimir Borodyansky and his first deputy Anatoly Maksimchuk proposed the so-called disinformation bill, which includes a punishment of up to seven years in jail for spreading false information in the media.
The Ukrainian daily Korrespondent informed that head of the Nation Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) Sergei Tomilenko had warned of the dangers of the bill, which can lead to a ban on journalist activity for various media outlets.