US strike in Iraq to lead to escalation of tensions, says diplomat

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The US missile strike in Baghdad will only result in escalating tensions in the region, while Washington itself is only interested in changing the balance of power in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

"To condemn attacks on their embassies, states go to the UN Security Council submitting draft statements. Washington did not appeal to the Security Council, which means that it is not interested in the world’s response [and that it is] interested in changing the balance of power in the region."

"That will not result in anything but escalating tensions in the region, which will be sure to affect millions of people," she added.

The diplomat noted that, over the past few years, the US has repeatedly blocked UN Security Council’s statements condemning attacks on other countries’ embassies. "There are quite a few examples," she stressed.

Russia does not rule out US Baghdad airport strike will be discussed by UN Security Council today, Zakharova noted.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.

The Quds Force is a unit in Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) that is actively involved in military conflicts in Syria and Iraq. It is believed that its successful operations were mainly attributable to its commander Qasem Soleimani. Washington earlier branded Soleimani as a terrorist.