Putin’s visit to Turkey planned for January

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in January 2020, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"During one of the latest phone calls, Putin and Erdogan have agreed that in the first 10 days of January 2020, the surface portion of the Turkish Stream will be ready. They were discussing Putin’s potential visit to Turkey. This trip is currently planned," he said.

The Kremlin spokesman did not provide the specific date of the visit.

Earlier, Gazprom informed that the Turkish Stream pipeline would begin to function by the end of 2019.

About the Turkish Stream

In December 2014, Russia abandoned the South Stream gas pipeline project through Bulgaria and replaced it with a pipeline of similar capacity, which was later called the Turkish Stream.