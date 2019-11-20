Meeting with investors better over tea, than on mat, says President Putin

MOSCOW, November 20. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin joked that it is better to communicate with foreign investors over a cup of tea, rather than over a mat. That is how President Putin answered the request of one of the participants of the Russia Calling! Forum, the owner of the black judo belt, to help him conduct a training session with world-famous Russian wrestler Alexander Karelin.

"What weight category are you in?" Putin asked. "Heavier," the foreign investor replied. "We will meet either at the desk or when we will drink tea and congratulate each other on another victory," the Russian president joked.

At the same time, he recalled that Karelin was engaged in freestyle wrestling, and not judo. "Therefore, if you want to get some kind of competitive advantage with Karelin, then you better not because he remains in very good shape. I really do not know when you stopped your training, but we better meet you not on the tatami, not on the wrestling mat. It seems to me that the active phase of playing sports, in any case wrestling, is already behind us, "Putin said.