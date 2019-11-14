Russian diplomat sees high chances of new US ambassador arriving to Russia by year-end

BRASILIA, November 14. /TASS/. Chances of new US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan arriving to Moscow by the end of the year are relatively high, although a lot depends on the Senate’s approval of his appointment, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS.

"We believe that the chances for his arrival to Moscow as the ambassador by the end of the current year are relatively high, but the Senate of the US Congress, which is to approve him, will have the final word, of course," he said.