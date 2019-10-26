{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Lavrov calls on Norway to help in normalization of Russia-NATO relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov completed his official visit to Norway on Friday
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
© EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV
Read also
Norway stays committed to its policy towards NATO, says Russian top diplomat

KIRKENES, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has completed his official visit to Norway's Kirkenes on Friday.

Lavrov visited Kirkenes to take part in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of northern Norway's liberation from Nazi occupation by the Red Army. This was the third visit of the Russian foreign minister to Kirkenes. Lavrov last visited in 2014 to take part in celebrations of the 70th anniversary of northern Norway's liberation.

Norway's King Harald V and Prime Minister Erna Solberg also took part in the celebrations. However, the Russian delegation headed by the foreign minister and accompanied by journalists was most impressed not by the scale of celebrations, but rather by the warmth and sincerity with which Norwegians remembered and honored the heroes of the Second World War.

Peaceful border

Apart from taking part in celebrations, Lavrov held comprehensive talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide in the border museum. Before the talks, the foreign ministers opened an exhibition of old maps dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Treaty between the USSR and Norway on the joint border regime and procedure for settling border conflicts and incidents from 1949.

Lavrov noted that the border between Russia and Norway can be described as "the most peaceful" in Europe. Soreide in turn presented a photograph to Lavrov which confirms his words - it showed Russian and Norwegian border guards shaking hands across the border.

Mediator with NATO

The foreign ministers openly discussed the situation in northern Europe, including increased NATO activity on the territory of Norway. Lavrov said that he does not consider Norway to be a security threat but noted that Moscow needs to consider the activities of the North Atlantic Treaty in Norway in its military planning.

The Norwegian foreign minister in turn confirmed that Oslo's basis policy (non-stationing of foreign military bases in peaceful times) remains relevant. Lavrov added that resumed contacts between Russian and Norwegian defense ministries should help strengthen trust between Moscow and Oslo.

The Russian foreign minister reminded about the long tradition of Norwegian diplomacy and suggested for Oslo to facilitate normalization of dialogue between Russia and NATO. "Venezuela is important [Norway mediates in talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition], but Europe is close," Lavrov said.

Syrian zones

Read also
Irregularities in implementation of Russian-Turkish deal on Syria are possible — Kremlin

Lavrov told a press conference that he informed Soreide about the implementation of the Russian-Turkish joint memorandum on Syria. Commenting on the proposal of Germany's foreign minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to establish an international security zone in northeastern Syria, the Russian foreign minister reminded that "Russian-Turkish agreements supported by both Damascus and Kurds already exist." "If we are talking about NATO wanting to take this task upon itself, then this idea brings nothing good, and one should not try to make better something that already works," he noted.

Berg's return

Norwegian reporters asked Lavrov a lot of questions about the fate of Norwegian national Frode Berg jailed in Russia for espionage. Lavrov said that Berg may return home "as soon as his petition for pardoning is considered."

The Russian foreign minister stressed that the "spy theme" does not affect bilateral relations in any way.

Tags
Foreign policy
FOREIGN POLICY
North Korean official invites Russian Duma speaker to visit Pyongyang next year
Chairman of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly Pak Thae-song visited Russia on October 21-22
Read more
Serbia orders Pantsyr-S air defense system from Russia
Russian Defense Ministry said that a battalion of S-400 systems and a battery of Pantsyr-S launchers had redeployed to Serbia to join the drills for the first time on the territory of a foreign state
Read more
Putin welcomes heads of delegations of 54 countries participating in Russia-Africa Summit
At the second plenary meeting of the summit, the discussion will continue during a working luncheon
Read more
Russia sends 300 military police officers from Chechnya to Syria
Military police will ensure security, maintain order and patrol assigned areas in the 30-kilometer zone on the Syrian-Turkish border
Read more
BRICS challenges Netflix: Five-nation club seeks alternative to US film-streaming giant
According to Brazilian authorities, the New Development Bank could allocate funds for this project
Read more
Press review: Russia to assist Africa in fighting terrorism and S-400s arrive in Serbia
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 25
Read more
Russia, Turkey close to concluding deal on Su-35 fighter jets’ deliveries, reports say
According to the Daily Sabah newspaper's souces, "officials are also discussing Turkey's possible involvement in the production of some components of the fighter jets"
Read more
Russia, Egypt in talks on Ka-52 deliveries for Mistral helicopter carriers
Russia is currently holding consultations on the deliveries of rotorcraft, electronic warfare and air defense systems, according to the top brass
Read more
Erdogan says two Russians who worked on nuclear plant construction in Turkey died
The Turkish leader met with the Russian president in Sochi on Tuesday, October 22, in light of Turkey's current military operation in Syria
Read more
Crimea’s security guaranteed, US bombers’ flights to have no impact, says Russian senator
The Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Wednesday that a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of Russia’s Aerospace Force shadowed a US Air Force B-52H bomber on October 19, which flew near the Russian borders over the Black Sea
Read more
Russian soldier guns down eight fellow servicemen at military garrison in eastern Siberia
The gunman is now in custody, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia sets up radar in Arctic to detect hypersonic and stealth targets
The radar will go on combat duty in November
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out 1st crewless vessel in 2020
The breakthrough vessel Pioneer-M will operate all year round in the Black and Azov Seas
Read more
Ireland’s MMA fighter McGregor says gave Putin his first-ever produced bottle of whiskey
McGregor is currently paying a surprise visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he gave a news conference on Thursday afternoon
Read more
US customers accept 2nd batch of Russian-made RD-180 space rocket engines
The Russian company delivers its RD-180 rocket engines to the United States for Atlas V space launch vehicles
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria operation and Russian Superjet's sales drop
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 22
Read more
Russia welcomes release of Maria Butina
The US State Department informed that Butina is set to fly out from Miami to Moscow, where she will arrive on Saturday morning
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers arrive in South Africa
The Tu-160 bombers spent more than 12 hours to make a flight from their air base in Russia across the airspace of seven African countries and reach the Waterkloof air base
Read more
Russia completes deliveries of upgraded Su-30K fighters to Angola
Angola purchased 12 such aircraft in 2013
Read more
Global currency war possible due to weakening national currencies — oil major head
According to Rosneft CEO, this may be triggered by the economic and technological confrontation between the US and China, trade and tariff wars and US sanctions against major oil producers
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 11 times on interception missions in last week
The Russian defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-22M3M strategic bomber performs 18 successful flights — source
The upgraded Tu-22M3M will take to the skies several more times by the end of this year
Read more
Turkey, Russia and US prevented terrorist state from emerging in Syria's north — envoy
Turkey's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Feridun Sinirlioglu said that "this is an important step toward establishing peace and security in Syria"
Read more
Belarus to hold consultations with Russia on transit of Kazakhstan's oil
Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus pays particular attention to diversifying oil supplies
Read more
Putin compliments summit participant for addressing forum in fluent Russian
He noted that Russia would continue work to educate specialists from Africa
Read more
Russian consortium to invest over $500 bln into PGM deposit in Zimbabwe
Read more
Russia rises to 28th position in Doing Business ranking
Last year, Russia was ranked 31st in the ranking of 190 countries
Read more
Lavrov inks cooperation agreements with African countries at Russia-Africa summit
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the participants focused their attention on strengthening cooperation between Russia and African countries in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and security fields
Read more
Russia ready to broker Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam talks — diplomat
Relations between Cairo and Khartoum, on the one hand, and Addis Ababa, on the other are in crisis over Ethiopia’s controversial Renaissance Dam project on the Blue Nile
Read more
Russia-Africa cooperation to be based on principles of justice, respect for rights — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he hopes that "relations between Russia and African nations will raise to a new level"
Read more
Ukraine recognized as poorest country in Europe in 2019, study reveals
Ukraine takes last place in a 42-member list with a per capita purchasing power of 1.830 euros
Read more
Russia-Turkey accords in line with interests of Syria, Kurds, Europe — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reminded that Russia and Turkey reiterated in the memorandum that their key goal is to ensure Syria’s territorial integrity
Read more
Kremlin: Putin's ‘successor’ not on the agenda, everyone engaged in hard work
The presidential election is still far away, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
NSA whistleblower Snowden says he is ‘trapped in Russia’
In 2013, Former US National Security Agency contractor leaked information on the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence services. In the United States, Snowden has been charged with two counts of violating the Espionage Act
Read more
US Congress starts realizing threat from Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov battalion — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov said that "the rampage by far-right extremism has spread beyond Ukraine"
Read more
Russian military police in Syria’s Kobani to be stationed 2 km away from Turkish border
The base is located on the border crossing checkpoint
Read more
Press review: Kremlin’s new Africa policy and Russian military police’s key role in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 24
Read more
Putin says Russia exports weapons to several dozen African countries
The president said that part of such supplies were being provided "on a gratuitous basis"
Read more
If Kurds fail to withdraw, they will be crushed by Turkish military machine, Kremlin warns
The US opted to abandon the Kurds on the border, almost forcing them to fight against the Turks, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Turkish-Syrian border security zone to fall under Syrian law, Moscow says
On October 22, Russia's Turkey's presidents signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria
Read more
Putin calls for boosting economic ties with Ethiopia
Also Russian President praised partnership relations between Russia and Ethiopia on the international arena, including in ensuring stable development of peace on the African continent
Read more
Russian, African nations agree to counter political dictatorship — summit’s declaration
The declaration was adopted on Thursday, October 24, following the two-day Russia-Africa Summit
Read more
Lavrov slams initiative to set up NATO-controlled safe zone in Syria
The foreign minister recalled the agreement between Russia and Turkey on resolving the situation in the country
Read more
Russia's defense ministry publishes map of Russian patrol zone in Syria
The patrolling will be carried out on the Syrian territories 10 kilometers away from the Turkish border
Read more
Russia, South Africa to jointly create weapons, military equipment
The director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that South Africa had the most developed military-industrial complex in Africa
Read more
Libya’s GNA PM calls for convening nationwide conference to settle crisis
Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani
Read more
Putin plans to expand security cooperation with Africa
On October 23-24, the resort city of Sochi hosts the Russia-Africa Summit, co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egypt’s head of state Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
Read more
Wife of ex-Moscow mayor tops Forbes list of Russia's richest women again
Her fortune is estimated at $1.2 bln
Read more
Russia, Belarus forced to respond to NATO’s build-up near their borders — top brass
Speaking about developing the regional grouping of the Russia-Belarus forces, the defense minister noted the successful Union Shield 2019 joint drills that took place in September
Read more
Erdogan threatens Europe with ‘hundreds of thousands of refugees’
ЭIf someone considers our humanitarian policy weak, we will be quick to answer with a blow of the iron fist," he said
Read more