Lavrov calls on Norway to help in normalization of Russia-NATO relations

KIRKENES, October 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has completed his official visit to Norway's Kirkenes on Friday.

Lavrov visited Kirkenes to take part in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of northern Norway's liberation from Nazi occupation by the Red Army. This was the third visit of the Russian foreign minister to Kirkenes. Lavrov last visited in 2014 to take part in celebrations of the 70th anniversary of northern Norway's liberation.

Norway's King Harald V and Prime Minister Erna Solberg also took part in the celebrations. However, the Russian delegation headed by the foreign minister and accompanied by journalists was most impressed not by the scale of celebrations, but rather by the warmth and sincerity with which Norwegians remembered and honored the heroes of the Second World War.

Peaceful border

Apart from taking part in celebrations, Lavrov held comprehensive talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide in the border museum. Before the talks, the foreign ministers opened an exhibition of old maps dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Treaty between the USSR and Norway on the joint border regime and procedure for settling border conflicts and incidents from 1949.

Lavrov noted that the border between Russia and Norway can be described as "the most peaceful" in Europe. Soreide in turn presented a photograph to Lavrov which confirms his words - it showed Russian and Norwegian border guards shaking hands across the border.

Mediator with NATO

The foreign ministers openly discussed the situation in northern Europe, including increased NATO activity on the territory of Norway. Lavrov said that he does not consider Norway to be a security threat but noted that Moscow needs to consider the activities of the North Atlantic Treaty in Norway in its military planning.

The Norwegian foreign minister in turn confirmed that Oslo's basis policy (non-stationing of foreign military bases in peaceful times) remains relevant. Lavrov added that resumed contacts between Russian and Norwegian defense ministries should help strengthen trust between Moscow and Oslo.

The Russian foreign minister reminded about the long tradition of Norwegian diplomacy and suggested for Oslo to facilitate normalization of dialogue between Russia and NATO. "Venezuela is important [Norway mediates in talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition], but Europe is close," Lavrov said.

Syrian zones