Norway stays committed to its policy towards NATO, says Russian top diplomat

KIRKENES /Norway/, October 25. /TASS/. Norway continues to be committed to its policy towards NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after talks with his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.

"We asked a number of questions about NATO’s activities on Norway’s territory. We are worried over it bearing in mind that it is our neighbor and because it creates risks of militarization of the Arctic, and all the Arctic Council members have always been against it," Lavrov said. "As I have already said, Mrs. Minister provided her argument in response, namely commitments within the North Atlantic Alliance, but confirmed, as I have already noted, that the basic policy stays in place."