NATO’s military buildup poses threat to Arctic security, says Lavrov

KIRKENES /Norway/, October 25. /TASS/. NATO’s activities to strengthen its military infrastructure along Russia’s borders is negatively affecting the security situation in the Far North, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide on Friday.

"We are concerned about NATO’s determination to expand its military facilities to the east, closer to the Russian border. It is negatively affecting the situation in the Far North," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat reiterated that Moscow had proposed measures to ensure security across Europe.

Lavrov also announced the resumption of defense contacts between Russia and Norway.