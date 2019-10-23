Russian, Egyptian presidents agree to continue work to resume flights

SOCHI, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed at the talks on Wednesday to push ahead with efforts to resume charter flights between the two countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Joint work to resume air traffic will continue to eventually agree on a specific date. Both sides are interested in that," he said.

For his part, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich stated that the talks on the issue between the two leaders had been constructive.

All flights between Russia and Egypt were cancelled in November 2015 after an A321 passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier bound to St. Petersburg crashed some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt’s resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

In January 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to resume regular flights between Russia and Egypt. The first flight from Moscow to Cairo took place on April 11, 2018.