Putin appoints new head of Russia’s human rights council

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a decree appointing Secretary of the Russian Civic Chamber Valery Fadeev as Chairman of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, the message published on the council’s website informs.

"Russian reporter, public figure and secretary of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation has been appointed presidential aide and chairman of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights starting today by decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin," the message states.

Former head of the council Mikhail Fedotov was released from his duties due to reaching the maximum working age for a public servant. The Russian leader also included reporter Kirill Vyshinsky on the list of the council’s members.

In response to a question by TASS on whether he plans to reform the council, Fadeev stated: "Why would I carry out reforms at once? Firstly, this is a presidential council, and the president chooses to reform his councils. <…> The council is working effectively and productively. One should not throw stones at the predecessors by carrying out random reforms, this is not appropriate."

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights was established in 1993 as a consultative body under the Russian president. Its aim is to consult the president on human rights issues, inform the Russian leader on the current situation in this area and support the activity of civil society organizations in the sphere of human rights.