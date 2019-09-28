Lavrov says he raised issue of Russians jailed in US during talks with Pompeo

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. During the meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of the UN Genreral Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told him about Victor Bout, Konstantin Yaroshenko, Maria Butina and other Russians serving jail sentences in the United States.

"We raise the question of Bout during any contact with the US side. I’ve mentioned the long list of irritants and problems in our relations, which we regularly transfer to the US," Lavrov told reporters. "The fate of Victor Bout, just like of Konstantin Yaroshenko, Maria Butina and other Russian citizens who were either deceived or kidnapped in blatant breach of laws of countries where they were captured, is one of our priorities."

"Today I refreshed the memory of Michael Pompeo about those concerns, which require attention," he said.