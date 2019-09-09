Self-nominated candidates secure majority of seats in Moscow parliament

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Self-nominated candidates received 26 out of 45 seats during Sunday’s elections to the Moscow City Duma (parliament), the head of the city election commission, Valentin Gorbunov, told reporters after 100% of ballots were counted.

"The voter turnout at the elections of the Moscow City Duma’s members in the capital reached 21.77%. There were a total of 45 mandates, and the top places in the election constituencies were distributed this way: candidates from the Communist Party secured 13 seats, Yabloko party’s representatives - 3, candidates from A Just Russia Party - 3. Self-nominated candidates won other seats," Gorbunov said.