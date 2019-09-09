Self-nominated candidates secure majority of seats in Moscow parliament

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Self-nominated candidates received 26 out of 45 seats during Sunday’s elections to the Moscow City Duma (parliament), the head of the city election commission, Valentin Gorbunov, told reporters after 100% of ballots were counted.
"The voter turnout at the elections of the Moscow City Duma’s members in the capital reached 21.77%. There were a total of 45 mandates, and the top places in the election constituencies were distributed this way: candidates from the Communist Party secured 13 seats, Yabloko party’s representatives - 3, candidates from A Just Russia Party - 3. Self-nominated candidates won other seats," Gorbunov said.
Among the self-nominated candidates were Darya Besedina, who was officially backed by the Yabloko party, and members of Moya Moskva (My Moscow) union Nadezhda Perfilova, Larisa Kartavtseva and Olga Sharapova.
The elections to the Moscow City Duma (parliament) were held on the single day of voting in 45 single-seat constituencies, and three of them had introduced an electronic voting system. Some 225 candidates were registered, among them 58 self-nominated candidates. The candidates from the Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, the Civil Power, Yabloko, the Communists of Russia, Rodina, the Green Alliance and the Party of Growth ran for seats in the Moscow City Duma. More than 3,600 polling stations were opened.