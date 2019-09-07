Russia to beef up security for single voting day

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. About 20,000 officers of the Federal National Guard Troops Service (FNGTS) will ensure public order on the single voting day in Russia, the service’s spokesman, Valery Gribakin, told TASS.

"Almost 6,500 response units of the FNGTS extra-departmental guards with a total number of more than 13,000 employees will be involved. The response units’ patrol routes will be shifted closer to event venues on the single voting day, which will considerably shorten the time of the units’ arrival. The territorial bodies of the Federal National Guard Troops Service will also additionally involve more than 7,000 employees of the extra-departmental service, most of whom will ensure security in the areas of election polls in cooperation with law enforcement officers," he said.

Gribakin noted that the forces involved by the FNGTS are enough for a high-quality and reliable organization of security on the single voting day. "Security will be fully provided in cooperation with the law enforcement authorities," he said.