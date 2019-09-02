Russia is interested in military-technical cooperation with Malaysia

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russia is interested in stronger cooperation with Malaysia in the military-technical, humanitarian and trading spheres, Russian presidential adviser, executive secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Anton Kobyakov said on Monday according to the Roscongress foundation.

"Russia is interested in cooperation with Malaysia in trade and military-technical and humanitarian spheres. For more intensive trading relations between our countries we invite Malaysia to cooperate with the EAEU, which is a promising platform for forming common international markets," Kobyakov said at a meeting with Malaysia’s ambassador in Moscow, Mat Dris bin Yaacob.

"This year we welcome Malaysia’s high-level delegation in Vladivostok for the first time," Kobyakov said. "Also, we expect the arrival of that country’s business representatives. The more so since Malaysia has a number of investment projects in Russia."

Roscongress said Kobyakov and bin Yaacob discussed preparations for Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s visit and his program at the Eastern Economic Forum. It was confirmed that Mahathir Mohamad would speak at the forum’s key event - the full-scale session due on September 5. Also, the two men considered prospects for cooperation between Roscongress and Malaysia’s External Trade Development Corporation and with Malaysian mass media.

Special attention was paid to Malaysia’s participation in key activities of the Roscongress foundation. It was noted that Malaysia’s prime minister might be invited to the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2020. The possibility was discussed of Malaysian athletes’ participation in the Jigoro Kano international judo tournament held under the patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum’s sports program.

The 5th Eastern Economic Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 4-6. The Roscongress foundation is its organizer and the news agency TASS, the general information partner, official photo host and moderator of the zone of presentations of the Far East’s investment opportunities.