US fails to prove Russia 'breached' INF, security chief says

"I am unable to mention a single instance [of a violation] or piece of evidence they [the US] presented to us. There has been nothing of the sort," Patrushev said when asked if the United States had presented proof of Moscow’s violations of the treaty.

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Washington has not presented to Moscow a single piece of evidence that might prove Russia is in breach of the Intermediate Nuclear Force Treaty and at the same time refused to discuss its own violations, Russian Security Council Secretary c told Russian mass media in an interview.

"We held meetings with our US counterparts. I met with [US presidential national security adviser John] Bolton. Russia’s president [Vladimir Putin] received him, too. We discussed that but received no evidence," Patrushev said. In his opinion Washington "needed a pretext for pulling out from the treaty, and they found such a pretext for themselves and their partners."

"But we do not know anything. We do not know what we have violated. We know what the Americans have violated and we pointed to these three issues: missile launchers, target missiles and drones. But they refused to discuss their violations," Patrushev said.

He said that in accusing Russia of INF Treaty violations the United States hinted at the missile 9M729.

"I believe that they spoke about it with their partners," Patrushev said. He stressed that Moscow had invited Washington to take a look at the missile "behind closed doors" to get "all exhaustive information about it" and see for itself that this weapon does not violate the INF Treaty.

"They refused," Patrushev said. He recalled that after that Russia arranged for an open multilateral demonstration of this missile in the theme park Patriot, where many foreign delegations arrived, but the United States did not participate in this event and advised its NATO partners against going there, too.".

China’s participation

Patrushev believes a new multi-lateral treaty on short-and intermediate-range missiles with the participation of China is unrealistic, given Beijing’s unwillingness.

"As to a treaty on short-and intermediate-range missiles, the Americans have mentioned that it would be good to have it as a multilateral treaty, citing China among the parties," Patrushev said. "But we know a statement from the People’s Republic of China, they don’t want to participate in this process. Therefore, it is unrealistic to expect that we will have such a multilateral treaty," he said.