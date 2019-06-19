Russian Foreign Ministry slams flimsy MH17 accusations of JIT

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The statements put forward by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the involvement of the Russian servicemen in the Boeing crash in Ukraine in July 2014 are groundless accusations, the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reads.

"The statements delivered by the Joint Investigation Team during the press conference on June 19 on the alleged involvement of Russian army servicemen in the catastrophe of the Malaysian MH17 Boeing cause nothing but regret," the foreign agency underlined. "Yet again, absolutely groundless accusations are put forward against the Russian side, which are aimed at discrediting Russia in the eyes of the international community."

"As the case was with the previous JIT press conferences, this time again no specific evidence was exhibited to prove these unjustified statements," the Foreign Ministry pointed out.