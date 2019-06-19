Lavrov proposes Switzerland mediate talks on lifting Donbass blockade

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia will welcome Switzerland acting as a mediator in lifting the trade and economic blockade imposed on the Donbass Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with his Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis.

"Speaking of practical participation in the Ukrainian settlement, then, firstly, Switzerland takes part in the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission," Lavrov pointed out, answering a TASS question on the Swiss mediation on Ukraine. "Bern, as Minister Cassis underlined, believes that it is vital to fully implement the Minsk Agreements, including the humanitarian provisions."

Moreover, the Russian minister drew attention to the fact that Switzerland, like Russia, provides assistance to the Ukrainian citizens, who find themselves in Poroshenko’s regime-imposed trade and economic blockade. "This blockade negatively and seriously affects the humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine," he said.

"If Switzerland joins the efforts to lift this blockade, which violates the provisions of the Minsk Accords, and to convince the Ukrainian leadership to do so, then this mediation would be very welcome," Lavrov said. "At least among those interested in settling the Ukrainian crisis based on the existing agreements."